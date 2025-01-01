Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Wrangler

170,914 KM

Details Features

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12879128

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,914KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG3GL117790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4WD 170,914 KM $22,997 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 31,173 KM $59,997 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY FAT BOY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2006 Harley-Davidson FAT BOY FAT BOY 19,176 KM $9,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2016 Jeep Wrangler