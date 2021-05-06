2016 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 9 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7061924

7061924 Stock #: TP8488

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Firecracker Red Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 88,943 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W 9 speaker including subwoofer FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required) BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 17" QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Air Conditioning Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Tires: 17" Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

