2016 Jeep Wrangler

88,943 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2016 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,943KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7061924
  • Stock #: TP8488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Firecracker Red Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 88,943 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrangler Sport

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W 9 speaker including subwoofer
FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 17"
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Air Conditioning Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Tires: 17" Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

