2016 Jeep Wrangler

-
Listing ID: 7061924
-
Stock #: TP8488
-
Exterior Colour
Firecracker Red Clearcoat
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Convertible
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
2-door
-
Passengers
4
-
Mileage
88,943 KM
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front All-Terrain
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
ALPINE 9-SPEAKER W/ALL WEATHER SUBWOOFER -inc: Amplified 552W 9 speaker including subwoofer
FIRECRACKER RED CLEARCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
BLACK 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Windows Delete Sunrider Soft Top
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center Remote USB Port Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 17"
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24S -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Air Conditioning Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Tires: 17" Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome/Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.