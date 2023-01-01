$18,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L LX+ - Leather Seats
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L LX+ - Leather Seats
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,274KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA10GG068439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2479C
- Mileage 119,274 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Seats!
Offering a spacious interior that adapts to your needs the 2016 Sorento adapts to any lifestyle. This 2016 Kia Sorento is for sale today.
The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 119,274 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is 2.0L Turbo EX. This EX Kia Sorento comes in at an incredible value and is fitted with numerous premium options. It comes with a 6 speaker UVO infotainment system with SiriusXM, an aux jack and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, leather seats which are heated in front and power adjustable, a heated steering wheel with multiple functions, automatic climate control, cruise control, remote keyless entry, push button start, rear collision alert, blind spot detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $127.89 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Kia Sorento