2016 Kia Sorento
SX - AWD - ONE OWNER - COOLED SEATS - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$19,342
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,260KM
VIN 5XYPKDA17GG160887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 160887
- Mileage 144,260 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! - Regularly Maintained - Top-of-the-Line Trim
This 2016 Kia Sorento SX AWD in Snow White Pearl is a fully loaded, top-of-the-line SUV that offers luxury, comfort, and confidence on the road. Inside, you'll find black premium leather seating and a spacious, refined cabin built to impress. It has had only one previous owner, has been regularly maintained, and is in excellent condition. Enjoy premium features like voice-activated navigation, a panoramic moonroof, and a 10-speaker Infinity by Harman surround sound system. For year-round comfort, its equipped with ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and windshield wiper de-icing. The Sorento SX also delivers on safety with blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. Its AWD system gives you added traction and peace of mind in Saskatchewan weather. With its combination of practicality and premium features, this Sorento is ready for anything.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Voice-Activated Navigation System
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Rear Parking Sonars
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Detection System
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- 10-Speaker "Infinity by Harman" Premium Surround Sound System
- Heated Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Smart Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- LED Interior Lighting
- Integrated Rear Sunshades
- Auto-Leveling HID Xenon Headlights
- LED Light Bar Taillights
- Quad-LED Fog Lights
- Chrome Roof Rails
- 19-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels
- 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Snow White Pearl
Interior Colour: Black Premium Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/kia/ca/2016-sorento.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
