2016 Kia Sorento

186,063 KM

$17,400

+ tax & licensing
$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo EX - AWD, Remote Start, Leather, Back Up Camera

2016 Kia Sorento

2.0L Turbo EX - AWD, Remote Start, Leather, Back Up Camera

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$17,400

+ taxes & licensing

186,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7802127
  Stock #: 21-814C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,063 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2016 Kia Sorento EXFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sorento EX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Silver, Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Kia EX Sorento 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

