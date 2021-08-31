+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2016 Kia Sorento EXFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Sorento EX, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Silver, Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Seat Trim, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Kia EX Sorento 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic
