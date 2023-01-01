2016 Kia Soul

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 5 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10103088

10103088 Stock #: BP2264

BP2264 VIN: KNDJP3A56G7338404

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,584 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.