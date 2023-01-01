Menu
2016 Kia Soul

94,584 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats! Back-Up Camera!

2016 Kia Soul

EX Heated Seats! Back-Up Camera!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10103088
  • Stock #: BP2264
  • VIN: KNDJP3A56G7338404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,584 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 KIA Soul EX $17,995 Plus Tax 2.0 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: KNDJP3A56G7338404 94,584 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB & AUX, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window, Heated Seats, Bluetooth & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

