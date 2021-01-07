2016 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Traction Control System Anti Lock Brakes SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Power pedals Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Window Wiper Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Seating Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Side Head Curtain Airbag Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Telematics System Voice Activated Telephone AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET Standard Seating: 5 Anti Start Theft Sync Onstar Ulink

