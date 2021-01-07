Menu
2016 Kia Soul

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

306-242-2323

6A

6A

Location

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  Stock #: 842730
  VIN: kndjn2a20g7842730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent driving 4 cylinder automatic with Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Traction Control and more. Can be seen at 1633 Idylwyld Dr. Mon.-Sat. 9-5:00 Call or text 306-280-5523 or 306-280-5652

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Traction Control System
Anti Lock Brakes
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power pedals
Tinted Glass
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Controls
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
AUXILLARY 12V OUTLET
Standard Seating: 5
Anti Start Theft
Sync Onstar Ulink

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

Red Tag Truck & Auto Sales

1633 Idylwyld Dr N, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1B2

306-242-2323

