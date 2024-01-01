$15,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sportage
EX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPCCAC9G7818229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MP635C
- Mileage 136,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!
This 2016 Kia Sportage is for sale today.
The 2016 Kia Sportage always impresses with its lively performance, stylish design, generous amount of cool features, connectivity and entertainment systems, plus its strong value for the money. It is a must-drive for any shopper looking for equals parts charisma and utility in an affordable package. This SUV has 136,336 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives you a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, voice activation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a home-link garage door transmitter, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, rear parking sensors and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.budgetautocentre.com/used-cars-saskatoon-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $107.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Budget Auto Centre has been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2016 Kia Sportage