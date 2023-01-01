$32,247+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,247
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Land Rover Discovery
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE LUX - AWD - HEADS UP DISPLAY - HEATED WINDSHIELD - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$32,247
+ taxes & licensing
75,717KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10239461
- Stock #: 589509
- VIN: SALCT2BG1GH589509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 589509
- Mileage 75,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Autonomous Emergency Brake (AEB)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
Blind Spot Monitor with Close Vehicle Sensing and Reverse Traffic Detection
Convenience Package:
Powered Tailgate
Passive Keyless Entry
HomeLink
Auto-Dimming Interior Mirrors
Heads Up Display Package:
Solar Attenuating Windshield
Heads Up Display
5+2 Package:
Third Row Seats (5+2)
Climate Control with High Level Vents to Third Row
Leather Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Heated Windshield
Panoramic Moonroof
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Auto Fold Down Second Row Seats
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Memory Seat Settings for Driver and Passenger
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Headlamp Washers
20" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Surround Camera System
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Terrain Select
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 250lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2