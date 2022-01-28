$28,113+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,113
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Land Rover Discovery
2016 Land Rover Discovery
Sport SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS+STEERING WHEEL
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,113
+ taxes & licensing
140,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8183904
- Stock #: 603982
- VIN: SALCP2BG5GH603982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 603982
- Mileage 140,690 KM
Vehicle Description
MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON
Heated Windshield
Heated Leather Seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
4 Wheel Drive (4WD) with Efficient Driveline
All Terrain Progress Control
Terrain Response
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Start/ Stop Technology
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Sirius Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Hatch
Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate
Dual Zone Climate Control
Cruise Control
Privacy Glass
Alloy Wheels
Traction and Stability Control
2.0L Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine
9 Speed Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1