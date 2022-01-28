2016 Land Rover Discovery

$28,113 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 6 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8183904

8183904 Stock #: 603982

603982 VIN: SALCP2BG5GH603982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 603982

Mileage 140,690 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.