Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Discovery

140,690 KM

Details Description Features

$28,113

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,113

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Discovery

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS+STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE - AWD - HEATED SEATS+STEERING WHEEL

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8183904
  2. 8183904
Contact Seller

$28,113

+ taxes & licensing

140,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183904
  • Stock #: 603982
  • VIN: SALCP2BG5GH603982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 603982
  • Mileage 140,690 KM

Vehicle Description


MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON



Heated Windshield

Heated Leather Seats

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Navigation System

4 Wheel Drive (4WD) with Efficient Driveline

All Terrain Progress Control

Terrain Response

Hill Descent Control (HDC)

Start/ Stop Technology

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

Sirius Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Hatch

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate

Dual Zone Climate Control

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control

2.0L Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine

9 Speed Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 101,500 KM
$21,645 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,816 KM
$23,111 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 215,100 KM
$11,852 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory