2016 Lexus IS 350

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 9 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10432380

10432380 Stock #: CARCON362

CARCON362 VIN: JTHCE1D25G5012043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CARCON362

Mileage 126,951 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.