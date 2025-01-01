$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lexus NX 200t
- AWD - LUXURY PKG - LOW KMS - SK VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,010KM
VIN JTJBARBZ0G2069059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 069059A
- Mileage 75,010 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! - Regularly Maintained - SK Vehicle
Introducing this impressive 2016 Lexus NX 200t, a standout luxury crossover available exclusively at Saskatoon Auto Connection. Painted in captivating Autumn Shimmer (amber), this vehicle exudes sophistication and catches every eye on the road. Step inside to a thoughtfully designed cabin featuring a striking Saddle Tan/Black leather interior that marries style with comfort. With low kilometers and a proven record of regular maintenance, this SUV offers the dependability you expect from a luxury ride. Purchased and owned exclusively in Saskatchewan its entire life, it is as locally rooted as it is refined. The exquisite Luxury Package elevates your driving experience with a premium sound system, HDD navigation with remote touch, clearance and backup sensors, and rain-sensing wipers. It also encompasses the best of the Premium Package, offering ventilated and heated seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate, driver's seat memory settings and much more. Experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and local pride with this 2016 Lexus NX 200t a vehicle designed to exceed every expectation.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Luxury Package!
- Cooled & Heated Leather Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Voice-Activated Navigation w/ Remote Touch
- Power Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor System
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- 10-Speaker Lexus Premium Sound System
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Windshield Wiper De-Icer
- Headlamp Washers
- Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings (LUX)
- LED High Beam Headlamps w/ Auto-Levelling System
- Shimamoku Woodgrain Interior Trim
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Autumn Shimmer
Interior Colour: Saddle Tan/Black Leather
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Lexus-NX-2016-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2016 Lexus NX 200t