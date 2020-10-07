Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lincoln MKX

71,800 KM

Details Description Features

$28,254

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,254

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Lincoln MKX

2016 Lincoln MKX

Select AWD - LEATHER - NAV - REVERSE CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lincoln MKX

Select AWD - LEATHER - NAV - REVERSE CAM

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 6078273
  2. 6078273
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,254

+ taxes & licensing

71,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6078273
  • Stock #: L46845
  • VIN: 2LMTJ8KRXGBL46845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L46845
  • Mileage 71,800 KM

Vehicle Description

BLIND SPOT MONITORING - ACCIDENT FREE



Select Plus Package: voice-activated Navigation System, and BLIS (Blind Spot Information

System) with cross-traffic alert



AWD

Leather Interior Including a Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Heated Seats

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

USB input

CD Player

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar and Memory Settings

Power Adjustable Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Hatch

Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Cruise Control

Towing Capability of 3500lbs

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Home Link Garage Door Opener

18" Alloy Wheels

3.7L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Tiptronic Transmission w/ Optional Paddle Shifters

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2013 Nissan Murano L...
 69,700 KM
$21,641 + tax & lic
2015 MINI 5 Door Coo...
 24,900 KM
$18,912 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Tundra S...
 135,300 KM
$24,344 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory