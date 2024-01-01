$26,764+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT - AWD - TECH PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - BOSE AUDIO - LOW KMS
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT - AWD - TECH PKG - NAV - MOONROOF - BOSE AUDIO - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,764
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,203KM
VIN JM3KE4DY4G0833139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 833139
- Mileage 68,203 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
Technology Package:
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Smart Brake Support (SBS)
Forward Obstruction Warning (FOW)
Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)
High Beam Control System (HBC)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Power Glass Moonroof w/ Tilt & Slide
Leather Upholstery
Heated Front Seats
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
7" Colour Touchscreen Display w/ MAZDA CONNECT
HMI Commander Switch
9-Speaker Premium Bose Audio System
Centerpoint 2 Surround Sound System
AudioPilot 2 Noise Compensation Technology
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
SMS Text Message Function
Auxiliary Audio Input Jack
USB Ports (x2)
12V Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Driver's One-Touch Up/Down Feature
Power Speed-Sensing Door Locks
Power-Operated Door Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Advanced Keyless Entry System
LED Headlights w/ Signature Lighting
Automatic On/Off Headlights w/ Dusk Sensor
LED Fog Lights
LED Taillights
LED High-Mount Stop Lamp
Heated Body-Coloured Door Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals
Rear Privacy Glass
Mouldings for Roof Rack
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Lift-Gate Garnish
Body-Coloured Rear Roof Spoiler
Tailpipe Finisher
19" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Navigation System
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring System (BSM)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS) w/ Automatic Headlight Levelling
Rain-Sensing Intermittent Windshield Wipers
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Drive Selection Switch
Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
Dynamic Stability Control (DSC)
Traction Control System (TCS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Performance Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
2.5L SKYACTIV-G - 4 Cylinder Engine
184hp/ 185lb-ft Torque
6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic Transmission
Fuel Rating:
36MPG on Highway
29MPG in City
31MPG Combined
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$26,764
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Mazda CX-5