306-934-1822
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for one compact SUV that does most things right? This 2016 Mazda CX-5 definitely should be in you top of mind. It has a firm suspension and Its handling dynamics stress agility, something that seems to be part and parcel of just about every vehicle Mazda builds. It has a 2.4L 4Cyl engine with 6 Speed Automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Traction Control! Cruise control! Sport mode! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! A/C! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
