2016 Mazda CX-5

105,583 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! AWD!

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! AWD!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,583KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6962420
  • Stock #: P38293
  • VIN: JM3KE4BY6G0810948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for one compact SUV that does most things right? This 2016 Mazda CX-5 definitely should be in you top of mind. It has a firm suspension and Its handling dynamics stress agility, something that seems to be part and parcel of just about every vehicle Mazda builds. It has a 2.4L 4Cyl engine with 6 Speed Automatic transmission. It also has Power Door locks! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Traction Control! Cruise control! Sport mode! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! A/C! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

