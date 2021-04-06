Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

134,606 KM

$13,241

+ tax & licensing
$13,241

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$13,241

+ taxes & licensing

134,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6837935
  Stock #: 238799
  VIN: 3MZBM1V74GM238799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Steering Wheel

Bluetooth Streaming/Calling

7" Touchscreen Display

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Auxiliary/USB Input

CD Player

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

18" Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control

Automatic Transmission

2.5L Four Cylinder Engine



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle" by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

