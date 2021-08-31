Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

113,908 KM

Details Description Features

$16,702

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,702

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GX ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8049919
  2. 8049919
  3. 8049919
  4. 8049919
  5. 8049919
  6. 8049919
  7. 8049919
  8. 8049919
  9. 8049919
  10. 8049919
  11. 8049919
  12. 8049919
  13. 8049919
  14. 8049919
  15. 8049919
  16. 8049919
  17. 8049919
  18. 8049919
  19. 8049919
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,702

+ taxes & licensing

113,908KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8049919
  • Stock #: 275426
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U75GM275426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,908 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO AND CALLING - BACKUP CAMERA



Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Reverse Camera

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push Button Start

Air Conditioning

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

16 Inch Alloy Wheels

2.0L Inline 4 Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2015 Ford Escape LOC...
 159,530 KM
$14,316 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 113,908 KM
$16,702 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 163,310 KM
$14,855 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory