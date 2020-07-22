Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

45,238 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,238KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5669514
  VIN: 55SWF4KB2GU140883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White (White)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,238 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic 2.0L I4 Turbo Engine AWD w/PANORAMIC SUNROOF/BACK UP CAMERA/PARKING ASSISTANT ONLY 45,238 KM

VIN #: 55SWF4KB2GU140883

$28,999+tax
No Documentation Fees
With Warranty

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-PANORAMIC SUNROOF
-BACK UP CAMERA
-NAVIGATION SYSTEM
-BLUETOOTH
-HEATED FRONT SEATS
-A/C
-PUSH BUTTON START
-PARKING ASSISTANT
-CRUISE CONTROL
-RAIN SENSOR WIPERS
-REAR FOG LIGHTS
-TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL
-8 WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS
-ABS BRAKES
-AUTO TILT-AWAY STEERING WHEEL
-AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL
-BLIND SPOT SENSOR: BLIND SPOT ASSIST WARNING
-COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
-ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
-FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-ILLUMINATED ENTRY
-KEYLESS GO PACKAGE
-LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING
-MEMORY SEAT

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Window grid antenna
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
3.07 Axle Ratio
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
8 speakers
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
66 L Fuel Tank
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Audio Theft Deterrent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
BabySmart Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Driver Knee Airbag, Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Collision prevention assist
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Suspension
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I4 Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
MB Apps Selective Service Internet Access
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar support, armrest w/storage compartment and seatbelt height adjustment
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

