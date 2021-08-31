Menu
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

97,697 KM

Details Description Features

$22,248

+ tax & licensing
$22,248

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S S ALL4 - ACCFIDENT FREE - PANO ROOF

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S S ALL4 - ACCFIDENT FREE - PANO ROOF

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,248

+ taxes & licensing

97,697KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7808310
  • Stock #: P497221
  • VIN: WMWZC5C51GWP49722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P497221
  • Mileage 97,697 KM

Vehicle Description

TURBOCHARGED INLINE 4 - AWD



Features:

AWD

Leather Interior w/ Leather Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Heated Front Seats

Panoramic Moonroof

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling

Manual Lumbar Adjustment

Auxiliary and USB Input

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Automatic Climate Control

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

1.6L Turbocharged Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

