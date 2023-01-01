Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

93,701 KM

Details

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

AWC 4dr ES

Location

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

93,701KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9586984
  • Stock #: V-74401
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A35GZ608885

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # V-74401
  • Mileage 93,701 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. 4WD, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Speed control. Recent Arrival! Silver 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander CVT 2.4L 4 Cylinder SOHC 4D Sport Utility ES 4WD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * A pleasant ride, decent off-road capability, a smooth V6 powertrain, good fuel mileage and Mitsubishi's unbeatable warranty were all rated highly by owners. Flexibility and all-weather confidence were also appreciated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

