2016 Nissan Juke

139,592 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

SV

Location

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

139,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9482289
  • Stock #: BP2129
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV7GT659812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,592 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Juke SV $20,995 Plus Tax
1.6 L, 4 CYL, VIN#JN8AF5MV7GT659812
139,592 Km, AWD, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks, AUX & USB Port & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

