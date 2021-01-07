2016 Nissan Micra

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Steel spare wheel Trim Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Manual 1st Row Windows Manual Rear Windows 4-Way Passenger Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 4.07 Axle Ratio Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Tires: P185/60R15 AS Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 41 L Fuel Tank Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Black Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable front seats w/adjustable head restraints Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Driver Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material

