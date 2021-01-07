Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Micra

21,137 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

21,137KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6431479
  • Stock #: 14137A
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP7GL237568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14137A
  • Mileage 21,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Nissan Micra. A rare find these days. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Micra S will definitely turn heads. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Rear Windows
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4.07 Axle Ratio
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Tires: P185/60R15 AS
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Black Manual Remote Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way adjustable front seats w/adjustable head restraints
Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Driver Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From O'Brians Automotive

2020 Ford Escape SE
 52,385 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks SV
 25,494 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 5,353 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

Call Dealer

306-955-XXXX

(click to show)

306-955-5626

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory