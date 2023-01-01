Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

67,561 KM

Details Description Features

$26,812

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,812

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV - AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 10166682
  2. 10166682
  3. 10166682
  4. 10166682
  5. 10166682
  6. 10166682
  7. 10166682
  8. 10166682
  9. 10166682
  10. 10166682
  11. 10166682
  12. 10166682
  13. 10166682
  14. 10166682
  15. 10166682
  16. 10166682
  17. 10166682
  18. 10166682
  19. 10166682
  20. 10166682
  21. 10166682
  22. 10166682
  23. 10166682
  24. 10166682
Contact Seller

$26,812

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,561KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166682
  • Stock #: 869135
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC869135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 869135
  • Mileage 67,561 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive

SV Moonroof And Technology Package:

Dual Panoramic Moonroof
Special Edition Badge Delete
NissanConnect with Navigation and Mobile Apps
Nissan Navigation System with 7" Colour Touch-Screen and Voice Recognition for Navigation and Audio
SiriusXM Traffic
Siri Eyes Free
Around View Monitor
Power Liftgate
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Moving Object Detection (MOD)


Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column


Exterior Features:

Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
17" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 67,561 KM
$26,812 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Outback ...
 82,070 KM
$33,254 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKC Res...
 76,631 KM
$27,386 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory