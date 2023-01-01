$26,812+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,812
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Nissan Rogue
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV - AWD - NAVIGATION - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,812
+ taxes & licensing
67,561KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10166682
- Stock #: 869135
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC869135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 869135
- Mileage 67,561 KM
Vehicle Description
SV Moonroof And Technology Package:
Dual Panoramic Moonroof
Special Edition Badge Delete
NissanConnect with Navigation and Mobile Apps
Nissan Navigation System with 7" Colour Touch-Screen and Voice Recognition for Navigation and Audio
SiriusXM Traffic
Siri Eyes Free
Around View Monitor
Power Liftgate
Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
Moving Object Detection (MOD)
Heated Front Seats
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
Heated Mirrors
Smart Access Doors
17" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
170hp/ 175lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2