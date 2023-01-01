Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

144,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10406328
  Stock #: P39472C
  VIN: 5n1at2mv1gc838684

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, backup camera, heated seats, 144,000 km, $20,995 plus taxes, all applications accepted, financing available. Give us a call today (306) 934-1822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

