2016 Nissan Rogue

31,360 KM

Details Description Features

$24,508

+ tax & licensing
$24,508

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL Premium AWD - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM - NAV

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL Premium AWD - LEATHER - REVERSE CAM - NAV

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  6447985
  2. 6447985
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,508

+ taxes & licensing

31,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6447985
  • Stock #: 860488
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC860488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 860488
  • Mileage 31,360 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY LOW KM - PANO MOONROOF



- ONLY 31,360 KM -



SL PREMIUM PACKAGE:

Power Panoramic Moonroof

LED headlights

Blind Spot Warning

Forward Emergency Braking

Moving Object Detection





Other Features Included:



AWD

Leather Interior Including Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Heated Seats

Reverse Camera

Navigation System

7" color touch-screen display

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling and Audio Streaming

Bose audio system with nine speakers, including two subwoofers

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

CD Player

Power Hatch

Power Drivers Seat Including Power Lumbar Adjustments

Power Passenger Seat

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescoping Steering wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

18" Alloy Wheels

2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

