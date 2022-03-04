$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!
65,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8565170
- Stock #: P38894C
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT7GC856198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,390 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
