2016 Nissan Rogue

65,390 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8565170
  Stock #: P38894C
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT7GC856198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38894C
  • Mileage 65,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

