2016 Nissan Rogue

138,423 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

SL Premium

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8635310
  Stock #: BP1804C
  VIN: 5N1AT2MVXGC858836

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,423 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue SL $24,995 Plus Tax
2.5 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 5N1AT2MVXGC858836
138,423 Km, AWD, Leather, Heated Frond Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

