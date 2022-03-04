$26,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL Premium
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8635310
- Stock #: BP1804C
- VIN: 5N1AT2MVXGC858836
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,423 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Rogue SL $24,995 Plus Tax
2.5 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 5N1AT2MVXGC858836
138,423 Km, AWD, Leather, Heated Frond Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.