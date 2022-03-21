Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

153,644 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S Back-Up Camera! Cruise Control!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

S Back-Up Camera! Cruise Control!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 8728154
  2. 8728154
  3. 8728154
  4. 8728154
  5. 8728154
  6. 8728154
  7. 8728154
  8. 8728154
  9. 8728154
  10. 8728154
  11. 8728154
  12. 8728154
  13. 8728154
  14. 8728154
  15. 8728154
  16. 8728154
  17. 8728154
  18. 8728154
  19. 8728154
  20. 8728154
  21. 8728154
  22. 8728154
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8728154
  • Stock #: BT1831
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT4GC832666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BT1831
  • Mileage 153,644 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Nissan Rogue S $19,995 Plus Tax 2.5 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 5N1AT2MT4GC832666 153,644 Km, FWD, Backup Camera, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Window/Locks , AUX & USB Ports & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Tait @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-716-9302 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 171,664 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 114,253 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 83,479 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory