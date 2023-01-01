2016 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 5 , 8 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9996734

9996734 Stock #: P39339C

P39339C VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC768636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P39339C

Mileage 125,844 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.