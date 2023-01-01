Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

125,844 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

SL Premium PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

125,844KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9996734
  • Stock #: P39339C
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1GC768636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

