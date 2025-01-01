Menu
<p>The 2016 RAM 1500 is a powerful and comfortable full-size pickup, offering strong towing capability, a smooth ride, and a range of engine options—including the fuel-efficient EcoDiesel. It’s ideal for both work and everyday driving</p>

2016 RAM 1500

128,500 KM

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

ST

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KG1GS300202

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 RAM 1500 is a powerful and comfortable full-size pickup, offering strong towing capability, a smooth ride, and a range of engine options—including the fuel-efficient EcoDiesel. It’s ideal for both work and everyday driving

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2016 RAM 1500