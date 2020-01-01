Menu
2016 RAM 1500

SLT - 5.7L V8, Hitch, Alloys

2016 RAM 1500

SLT - 5.7L V8, Hitch, Alloys

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,264KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4438845
  • Stock #: 2499A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6GS247881
Exterior Colour
Blue Streak Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner*Recent Arrival!*2016 Ram 1500 SLT Odometer is *14374 kilometers below market average!**Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blue Streak, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Remote keyless entry, Remote SD Card Slot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control.*This 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram SLT 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • Blue Streak Pearl
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
  • TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required
  • Requires Subscription

