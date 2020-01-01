715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
CARFAX Canada One Owner*Recent Arrival!*2016 Ram 1500 SLT Odometer is *14374 kilometers below market average!**Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blue Streak, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Remote keyless entry, Remote SD Card Slot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control.*This 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram SLT 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.
