CARFAX Canada One Owner*Recent Arrival!*2016 Ram 1500 SLT Odometer is *14374 kilometers below market average!**Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.*1500 SLT, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Blue Streak, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, 7" Customizable Cluster Display, 8.4" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Block heater, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26G SLT, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Remote keyless entry, Remote SD Card Slot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control.*This 1500 SLT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Ram SLT 1500 HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic.

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)

Blue Streak Pearl

Class IV Hitch Receiver

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)

DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)

TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SIRIUSXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: Remote SD Card Slot Media Hub w/SD/USB/AUX Input Jack 8.4" Touchscreen 7" Customizable Cluster Display Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details NOTE: Activation fee required

Requires Subscription

