2016 RAM 1500

Black Express | B/U Cam, Btooth, A/C

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,985KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4440723
  • Stock #: C8113A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4GS275581
Exterior Colour
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Bluetooth, Backup Camera, A/C, Touchscreen, and more!CarFax: No Reported Accidents, Local Trade, One OwnerDodge City is a well-established dealership in Saskatoon, having served the Saskatoon area for 40 years! Our award winning dealership carries the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. Plus a wide range of pre-owned vehicles! If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we can track down your perfect vehicle. When it comes to your vehicle financing needs, we work with your financial institution to ensure the best rates and loan security in the industry! At Dodge City we value our customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 2200 8th St E in Saskatoon and find out why Dodge City is a top-rated Chrysler dealer.** GET YOUR FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE - www.dodgecityauto.com **

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • 121 LITRE FUEL TANK
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
  • Carpet Floor Covering
  • Spray-in bedliner
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary E-Shift Electronic Shift
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Comp...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

 59,701 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

