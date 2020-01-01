Menu
2016 RAM 1500

SLT | Remote Start, Btooth, SXM

2016 RAM 1500

SLT | Remote Start, Btooth, SXM

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,786KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4468356
  • Stock #: C8130A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM6GS168438
Exterior Colour
True Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Diesel Grey/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Remote Start, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Capabilities, Locking Tailgate, and more!CarFax: Local Trade, Low KM, One Owner**SMOKE FREE**Dodge City is a well-established dealership in Saskatoon, having served the Saskatoon area for 40 years! Our award winning dealership carries the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. Plus a wide range of pre-owned vehicles! If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we can track down your perfect vehicle. When it comes to your vehicle financing needs, we work with your financial institution to ensure the best rates and loan security in the industry! At Dodge City we value our customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 2200 8th St E in Saskatoon and find out why Dodge City is a top-rated Chrysler dealer.** GET YOUR FREE CARFAX REPORT ON OUR WEBSITE - www.dodgecityauto.com **

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
  • TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
  • WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
  • True Blue Pearl
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Torqueflite Automatic
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
  • REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Class IV Hitch Receiver
  • DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 3.0L ECODIESEL V6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Electronically Controlled Throttle Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Winter...

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

