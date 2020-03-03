Menu
2016 RAM 1500

SLT

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 359,747KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4814775
  • Stock #: P70338
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG3GS270338
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Exterior
  • Goodyear Brand Tires
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • Next Generation Engine Controller
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Rear Folding Seat
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Trim
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Tip Start
  • Electronically Controlled Throttle
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • Fixed rear window
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Black Exterior Mirrors
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
  • Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
  • Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
  • Front Facing Rear Seat
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • 1500# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

