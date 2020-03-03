- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
- Exterior
- Goodyear Brand Tires
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Powertrain
- Next Generation Engine Controller
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Trim
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Tip Start
- Electronically Controlled Throttle
- 180 Amp Alternator
- Fixed rear window
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Black Exterior Mirrors
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Black rear step bumper
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- Manual tilt steering column
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Analog Display
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
- Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
- Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
- Front Facing Rear Seat
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- 1500# Maximum Payload
