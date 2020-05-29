Menu
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! 4X4!

2016 RAM 1500

SLT Bluetooth! Cruise Control! 4X4!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 170,432KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5049072
  • Stock #: P37804
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TTXGS128778
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2016 Dodge RAM 1500 Outdoorsman! It has a 5.7L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 8 Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Tow/Haul Mode! 6 Passenger Truck! Automatic Headlights!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

