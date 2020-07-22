Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

115,127 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 5633877
  2. 5633877
  3. 5633877
  4. 5633877
  5. 5633877
  6. 5633877
  7. 5633877
  8. 5633877
  9. 5633877
  10. 5633877
  11. 5633877
  12. 5633877
  13. 5633877
  14. 5633877
  15. 5633877
  16. 5633877
  17. 5633877
  18. 5633877
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

115,127KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5633877
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT0GG289729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Black)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,127 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 ST 5.7L Crew Cab w/Short Box 6 SEATS/BACK UP CAMERA/TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER/TOW PACKAGE

115,127 KM

$19,999+tax
No Documentation Fees
With Warranty

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon

Call/Text for appointment (Open on Sundays)
306 270 0522
306 361 6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-TOW PACKAGE
-BACK UP CAMERA
-SATELITTE RADIO
-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
-RUNNING BOARDS
-AUX/USB PORT
-POWER LOCK
-POWER WINDOW
-AIR CONDITIONING
-HEATED EXTERIOR MIRROR
-SLIDING REAR PICKUP WINDOW
-POWER ADJUSTABLE EXTERIOR MIRROR
-AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS
-INTERIOR AUTOMATIC DAY/NIGHT
-SIDE HEAD CURTAIN AIRBAGS
-MP3 PLAYER
-Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Rear centre armrest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Storage Tray
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
1440# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 67,924 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 ST
 115,127 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord Cr...
 77,836 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory