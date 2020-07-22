Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Front license plate bracket
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
