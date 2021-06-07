Menu
2016 RAM 1500

90,998 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7210190
  • Stock #: TP8506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STINGER YELLOW CLEAR COAT
  • Interior Colour BLACK/YELLOW
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,998 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Sport

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Spray in Bedliner
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Sport Performance Hood
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
Smart Device Integration
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BLACK/YELLOW DELUXE CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS
STINGER YELLOW CLEAR COAT
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: Uconnect Access (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required)
STINGER YELLOW SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Body Color/Bright Billets Grille Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Delete Hemi Badge Sport Performance Hood Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

