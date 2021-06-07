$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7210190

Stock #: TP8506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STINGER YELLOW CLEAR COAT

Interior Colour BLACK/YELLOW

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,998 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Spray in Bedliner Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Sport Performance Hood 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 32 Gallon Fuel Tank Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Wheel to Wheel Side Steps QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD) ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) WiFi Hotspot TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL AS (STD) WHEELS: 20" X 9" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM Smart Device Integration REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer BLACK/YELLOW DELUXE CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS STINGER YELLOW CLEAR COAT Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: Uconnect Access (subscription required) HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) SIRIUSXM Traffic (subscription required) STINGER YELLOW SPORT PACKAGE -inc: Body Color/Bright Billets Grille Flat Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge 4x4 Flat Black Badge Delete Hemi Badge Sport Performance Hood Flat Black Ram 1500 Badge

