2016 RAM 1500

107,717 KM

$21,800

+ tax & licensing
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

107,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7649314
  Stock #: E8092A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 107,717 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Tradesman, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Carpet Floor Covering
Conventional Spare Tire
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
BRIGHT WHITE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Tradesman Package
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary E-Shift Electronic Shift
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Rear View Mirror w/Mic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

