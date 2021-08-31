$21,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 7 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7649314

7649314 Stock #: E8092A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 107,717 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bed Liner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 121 LITRE FUEL TANK Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Carpet Floor Covering Conventional Spare Tire 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks BRIGHT WHITE SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22B TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Tradesman Package DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFL) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary E-Shift Electronic Shift POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port - Charge Only Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Rear View Mirror w/Mic...

