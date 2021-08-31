+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a half-ton pickup with clever outside-the-box thinking? You'll want to look closely at this 2016 Ram 1500 ST 4X4. A unique coil spring rear suspension gives it the smoothest unloaded ride, but it can still tow your trailer like a champ with its stout Hemi gasoline V8 engine.
This 2016 Ram 1500's cabin is beautiful, and boasts an attractive design, with soft touch materials and intuitive controls that are reasonably easy to reach. The front seats themselves are soft, yet strike an adequate balance between support and comfort. The crew cab's rear seat is very comfortable, offering loads of legroom and an agreeable seatback angle.
Powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine putting out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. When properly equipped this 2016 RAM 1500 can tow up to 10,640 pounds.
