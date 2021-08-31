Menu
2016 RAM 1500

93,558 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST 4X4, TOW PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, V8 ENGINE, COMPASS, LOW KMS!!

2016 RAM 1500

ST 4X4, TOW PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, V8 ENGINE, COMPASS, LOW KMS!!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7732053
  • Stock #: P38544C
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1GG320504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a half-ton pickup with clever outside-the-box thinking? You'll want to look closely at this 2016 Ram 1500 ST 4X4. A unique coil spring rear suspension gives it the smoothest unloaded ride, but it can still tow your trailer like a champ with its stout Hemi gasoline V8 engine.

This 2016 Ram 1500's cabin is beautiful, and boasts an attractive design, with soft touch materials and intuitive controls that are reasonably easy to reach. The front seats themselves are soft, yet strike an adequate balance between support and comfort. The crew cab's rear seat is very comfortable, offering loads of legroom and an agreeable seatback angle.

Powered by a 5.7-liter V8 engine putting out 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. When properly equipped this 2016 RAM 1500 can tow up to 10,640 pounds.

FINANCING AVAILABLE!! All Credit Types Accepted!

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK. Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
8 speed automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

