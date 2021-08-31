$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 9 , 5 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8008941

8008941 Stock #: T1822A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 229,570 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Bed Liner 32 Gallon Fuel Tank Conventional Spare Tire Blue Streak Pearlcoat PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) -inc: 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD) REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: LED Bed Lighting LED BED LIGHTING SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required) RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.