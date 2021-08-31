Menu
2016 RAM 1500

229,570 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2016 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

229,570KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8008941
  • Stock #: T1822A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 229,570 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 Express

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
32 Gallon Fuel Tank
Conventional Spare Tire
Blue Streak Pearlcoat
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) -inc: 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY W/ALL-SECURE
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: LED Bed Lighting
LED BED LIGHTING
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO (subscription required)
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

