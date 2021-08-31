PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Tow Hooks
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) -inc: 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: LED Bed Lighting
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: 5.0" Touchscreen Display Charge Only Remote USB Port Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) No Satellite Coverage w/AK/HI For More Info Call 800-643-2112 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry w/All-Secure
