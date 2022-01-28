$42,000+ tax & licensing
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
Longhorn
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
74,102KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8254933
- Stock #: T18716
- Exterior Colour Luxury Brown Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,102 KM
1500 Crew Cab Longhorn 3.0 4x4
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Luxury Brown Pearlcoat
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)
GVWR: 6 950 LBS
CATTLE TAN/BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: silver inserts
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LARAMIE LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP70)
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Color Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum silver inserts Chrome Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper
ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 230 Amp Alternator 26 Gallon Fuel Tank...
