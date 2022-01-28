$42,000 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 1 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8254933

Stock #: T18716

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Luxury Brown Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,102 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Chrome Tubular Side Steps Adjustable Pedals Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Single Disc Remote CD Player Luxury Brown Pearlcoat TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD) GVWR: 6 950 LBS CATTLE TAN/BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: silver inserts TRAILER TOW MIRRORS & BRAKE GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control Power Chrome Trailer Tow Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTO (8HP70) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K LARAMIE LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP70) Requires Subscription CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Color Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum silver inserts Chrome Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper ENGINE: 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 3.0L Diesel Badge 800 Amp Maintenance Free Battery Maximum Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 230 Amp Alternator 26 Gallon Fuel Tank...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.