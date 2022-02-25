Menu
2016 RAM 1500

181,031 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8297067
  • Stock #: BP1680C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT4GS108987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,031 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT $23,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7GT4GS108987
181031 Km, 4X4, Quad Cab, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call or text Francis @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

