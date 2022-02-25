$24,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
Location
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
181,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8297067
- Stock #: BP1680C
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT4GS108987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,031 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT $23,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7GT4GS108987
181031 Km, 4X4, Quad Cab, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More.
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info please call or text Francis @ 306-514-8056
Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
