2016 RAM 1500
Longhorn
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
125,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8371875
- Stock #: TP8594A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,412 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 Crew Cab Longhorn 5.7 4x4
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
RamBox Cargo Management System
PEARL WHITE
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate
TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD)
GVWR: 6 900 LBS (STD)
CATTLE TAN/BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: silver inserts
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26K LARAMIE LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Go Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Body Color Fender Flares Wheels: 20" x 9" Polished Aluminum silver inserts Chrome Tubular Side Steps Bright Front Bumper
