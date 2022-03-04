$41,800+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
Laramie- 4WD, V8, Nav, Heated Seats/Wheel, Remote Start
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$41,800
- Listing ID: 8604884
- Stock #: F8813A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,245 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Crew Cab 140.5"*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, POWER SUNROOF, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS) (STD).*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this truck yours today!
