Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

132,811 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

  1. 9162580
  2. 9162580
  3. 9162580
  4. 9162580
  5. 9162580
  6. 9162580
  7. 9162580
  8. 9162580
  9. 9162580
  10. 9162580
  11. 9162580
  12. 9162580
  13. 9162580
  14. 9162580
  15. 9162580
  16. 9162580
  17. 9162580
  18. 9162580
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9162580
  • Stock #: BP1983
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT3GS109649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT $24,995 Plus Tax
5.7 L, 8 CYL VIN# 1C6RR7TT3GS109649
132,811 Km, 4X4, Crew Cab, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Budget Auto Centre

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 126,233 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 119,292 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 191,947 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory