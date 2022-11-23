Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

147,410 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

  1. 9406021
  2. 9406021
  3. 9406021
  4. 9406021
  5. 9406021
  6. 9406021
  7. 9406021
  8. 9406021
  9. 9406021
  10. 9406021
  11. 9406021
  12. 9406021
  13. 9406021
  14. 9406021
  15. 9406021
  16. 9406021
  17. 9406021
  18. 9406021
  19. 9406021
  20. 9406021
  21. 9406021
  22. 9406021
  23. 9406021
  24. 9406021
  25. 9406021
  26. 9406021
  27. 9406021
  28. 9406021
Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

147,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9406021
  • Stock #: T1222B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,410 KM

Vehicle Description

1500 SLT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bright White Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
GVWR: 6 900 LBS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) GVWR: 6 900 lbs
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge Heavy Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy Duty Engine Cooling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2016 RAM 1500 SLT
 147,410 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler S...
 80,186 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Trave...
 35,880 KM
$46,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory