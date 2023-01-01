Menu
2016 RAM 1500

139,347 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Longhorn

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Longhorn

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

139,347KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9950951
  Stock #: RF1612
  VIN: 1C6RR7PM3GS261854

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RF1612
  • Mileage 139,347 KM

This 2016 RAM 1500 Longhorn comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5-star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else.

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more.

We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible.

Come check us out at 518 51st Street E

NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED
EVERYONE IS APPROVED
-GOOD CREDIT
-BAD CREDIT
-NO CREDIT
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED IN 15 MINUTES!!!

SASKATCHEWANS LARGEST LUXURY DEALERSHIP!
WE SHIP ACROSS CANADA; LOCATION IS NO ISSUE!

CALL OUR CREDIT HOTLINE AND GET APPROVED NOW!!!
306 850 9616

TEXT: 306 220 7978 Jordan Rawlyk
TEXT: 306 260 6844 Tyler Hodgson
TEXT: 306 715 7129 Roy Fernandes
Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-XXXX

306-715-7129

