Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 2500

176,400 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 2500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie LIFTED/RIMS/TIRES

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL0GG211668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whiteacite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 162,268 KM $37,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 126,138 KM $43,997 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost 4dr Sdn EWB CUSTOM 24INCH!! for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 Rolls Royce Ghost 4dr Sdn EWB CUSTOM 24INCH!! 73,450 KM SOLD

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 2500