$27,495+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 2500
Power Wagon - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2016 RAM 2500
Power Wagon - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,987KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6TR5EJ3GG142163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2785C
- Mileage 188,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Off Road Suspension, SiriusXM, Keyless Entry!
Whether you're on the job site, around town, or making a long haul on the highway, this Ram 2500 gets the job done. This 2016 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 188,987 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. The historic Power Wagon name returns on this off-road beast. This Ram 2500 comes with a powerful HEMI V8, four-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, TruLok front and rear differentials, Ram Articulink suspension for unmatched capability on road and off. Additional features include the Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth capability, the Power Wagon appearance package with a bold RAM front grille, unique aluminum wheels, plus it also comes with LED taillights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Off Road Suspension, Siriusxm, Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJ3GG142163.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Email Budget Auto Centre
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2016 RAM 2500