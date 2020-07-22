Menu
2016 RAM 2500

129,176 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 RAM 2500

2016 RAM 2500

ST Back-Up Camera! 4X4! Cruise Control!

2016 RAM 2500

ST Back-Up Camera! 4X4! Cruise Control!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  Listing ID: 5388422
  Stock #: P37920
  VIN: 3C6TR5CT2GG120580

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Come & Check Out this 2016 Dodge RAM 2500 Tradesman! It has a 5.7L 8Cyl Engine 4X4 & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks & Windows! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Steering Whee Audio Controls! Traction Control! Tow/Haul Mode! Traction Control! KenWood Radio! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

